Pooja Hegde Opens Up on Career Ups and Downs

Pooja Hegde, one of the most recognisable faces in South Indian cinema, has reflected on her career journey, underlining the fine balance between luck and talent in the film industry. The actress, who has enjoyed over a decade as a leading lady, believes that while opportunities may come through luck, it is ultimately talent that sustains longevity.

Pooja shot to pan-India fame with blockbuster Telugu films like Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo opposite Allu Arjun and Maharshi alongside Mahesh Babu. Both films turned out to be massive successes, firmly establishing her as a top-tier star.

However, the momentum didn’t last uninterrupted. A series of big-ticket films failed to meet expectations at the box office, impacting her career graph. Her Tamil debut Beast, starring Vijay, also underperformed, further adding to the setback.

At a crucial juncture, Bollywood projects provided her with opportunities, though they did not translate into significant commercial success. More recently, Pooja seems to be regaining her footing with the success of Retro, co-starring Suriya, which has reignited hopes of a strong comeback. She also made headlines with a glamorous special appearance in Coolie.

Looking ahead, Pooja has reunited with Vijay for Jana Nayagan, although the film is currently facing censor-related hurdles. Despite the fluctuations, the actress remains unfazed.

In a recent interview, Pooja stated that highs and lows are an inherent part of the film industry and should be treated equally. She added that she continues to stay busy with projects and chooses not to engage with speculative narratives surrounding her career.

At present, Pooja Hegde is working on projects in both Telugu and Hindi. Additionally, industry buzz suggests that she is likely to team up with Dhanush for an upcoming Tamil venture, signalling an active and promising phase ahead.