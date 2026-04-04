Bellamkonda Sreenivas & Kavya Reddy Wedding On April 29

Young hero Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas stepped into a beautiful new chapter of his life, as he and Kavya Reddy formalised their relationship in a splendid Roka ceremony held last month. The occasion was a blend of tradition, celebration, and family warmth, setting the perfect beginning to their wedding journey.

With the pre-wedding journey officially underway, the engagement is locked for April 5th. Planned at a sprawling farmhouse, the event promises to be a blend of grandeur and intimacy. Industry friends, well-wishers, and family will be coming together to celebrate the young couple.

The wedding ceremony is scheduled for April 29th, set in the divine and serene location of Tirumala. Known for its spiritual resonance and majestic surroundings, it will serve as the perfect venue for a sacred and memorable union.