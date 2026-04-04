Valathu Vashathe Kallan OTT Release: Where to Watch the Film

The Malayalam crime thriller Valathu Vashathe Kallan, directed by Jeethu Joseph, is now available on Amazon, bringing a mix of suspense, emotions, and moral conflict.

The film stars Joju George and Biju Menon in lead roles. The story revolves around Samuel Joseph, an ethical hacker, and Antony Xavier, a police officer. Their lives collide during a tense investigation that unfolds under unexpected circumstances.

As the story progresses, it explores themes of justice, corruption, and personal loss. The narrative also highlights a strong emotional angle, especially involving family and the consequences of power and wrongdoing.

The film is known for its gripping moments and unexpected twists, particularly in the first half, which keeps the audience engaged. However, the screenplay feels uneven at times, making the overall experience slightly inconsistent.

Despite its flaws, Valathu Vashathe Kallan remains a decent watch for fans of crime thrillers who enjoy stories filled with suspense, emotional drama, and moral dilemmas.