OTT Releases This Week April 6-12: The Boys Season 5, Tu Yaa Main and More

If you’re planning your binge-watch list for the week, the latest OTT lineup has plenty to offer. From high-voltage superhero drama to gripping survival stories and light-hearted comedy, several fresh titles are arriving across popular streaming platforms between April 6 and April 12, 2026.

Here’s a look at the most talked-about releases you shouldn’t miss.

The Boys Season 5

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: April 8, 2026

One of the biggest highlights of the week is the return of this hit superhero drama. The new season pushes the story toward an intense face-off as Butcher and his team prepare for a final clash with Homelander. Expect action-packed episodes, darker twists, and high emotional stakes as the series moves closer to its conclusion.

Tu Yaa Main

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: April 10, 2026

This survival thriller brings a unique and tense storyline. Set in Goa, the film revolves around two strangers trapped in a life-threatening situation involving crocodiles. With danger closing in, their fight for survival becomes the core of the narrative, keeping viewers hooked till the end.

O'Romeo

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: April 10, 2026

Blending romance with crime and action, this film follows a revenge-driven journey. A woman seeks justice for her husband’s death and joins forces with a rival gangster. The story mixes emotions, underworld drama, and intense confrontations.

Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Release Date: April 6, 2026

For fans of the Star Wars universe, this animated series dives into the story of Maul after the Clone Wars. It explores his attempt to rebuild power in a galaxy full of uncertainty, offering a deeper look into one of the franchise’s most complex characters.

Big Mistakes

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: April 9, 2026

This crime drama follows two siblings whose lives take an unexpected turn after a failed plan leads them into a dangerous world of blackmail and crime. What starts as a simple act soon spirals into chaos, making it a compelling watch.

Thaai Kizhavi

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Release Date: April 10, 2026

Adding a regional flavor, this Tamil film offers a mix of humor and drama. It tells the story of a powerful and stubborn moneylender in a village, whose strong personality leads to both conflict and comedy in everyday life.

Final Take

This week’s OTT releases bring a balanced mix of genres, ensuring there’s something for every viewer—whether you enjoy intense thrillers, emotional dramas, or light entertainment. With multiple big-ticket releases dropping almost every day, your watchlist is set to stay busy.

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