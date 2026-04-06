Hyderabad Road Accident: Woman Killed by Speeding Truck at Mindspace

A tragic road accident took place in Hyderabad’s Madhapur area, where a speeding truck hit a scooter and dragged it for nearly two kilometres, leading to the death of a young woman.

The victim, 22-year-old Haniya Ayesha, died in the accident, while her husband Abdul Basith, 26, was seriously injured and is currently undergoing treatment.

The couple was returning home after watching a movie when the accident occurred late at night near the Mindspace underpass. The truck reportedly hit their scooter at high speed, throwing them onto the road.

After the collision, the scooter got stuck under the truck and was dragged for a long distance. Locals noticed sparks and chased the vehicle before stopping it near Jubilee Hills.

The truck driver fled the scene, while the cleaner was caught by locals and handed over to the police. The woman was taken to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Police have seized the vehicle and launched a search for the absconding driver. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.