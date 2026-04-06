Thunderstorm Alert in 18 Districts of Telangana on April 6

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a thunderstorm alert for several parts of Telangana on April 6, warning that around 18 districts may be affected.

The districts likely to experience thunderstorms include Hyderabad, Medchal–Malkajgiri, Ranga Reddy, Sangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Rajanna Sircilla, and Jagitial.

According to IMD, thunderstorms may be accompanied by lightning and gusty winds. These sudden weather changes are expected mainly during the afternoon and evening hours.

The alert comes at a time when temperatures are rising across the state, with several areas recording above 40°C. Despite the heat, unstable weather conditions are likely to bring rain and strong winds.

People have been advised to stay indoors during lightning, avoid open areas, and take necessary precautions. Commuters should also be careful, as sudden rains and winds may cause disruptions.

Overall, Telangana is expected to witness a mix of heat and thunderstorms, with changing weather conditions over the next few days.