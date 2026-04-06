Purusha Pretham OTT Release: When and Where to Watch This Funny Mystery

Purusha Pretham is a unique crime comedy that brings together mystery and humor in an engaging way. For viewers looking for something different on OTT, this film offers a refreshing break from routine thrillers.

The story follows a police officer named Sebastian, who is assigned to handle a case involving an unidentified dead body. However, the situation takes an unexpected turn when the corpse suddenly goes missing. What follows is a series of bizarre, funny, and confusing events that turn the investigation into a chaotic ride.

Unlike typical crime dramas, the film uses dark comedy and satire to narrate the story. The lead character’s overconfidence and the strange circumstances around the case add to the entertainment, making the film both intriguing and humorous.

Purusha Pretham is currently streaming on the OTT platform SonyLIV, where it is available in multiple languages including Malayalam, Telugu, and Hindi.

With its offbeat storyline, quirky characters, and a perfect mix of suspense and comedy, Purusha Pretham stands out as a must-watch for those who enjoy unconventional cinema.