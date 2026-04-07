Telangana Heatwave Alert: Temperatures Soar Sharply

After experiencing continuous thunderstorms, hail, and moderate rainfall over the past few days, weather conditions in Telangana are now expected to turn dry. According to weather observers, most parts of the state will witness a break from rain activity in the coming days.

Temperatures to Stay Stable for Now

For the next two to three days, temperatures are likely to remain close to normal levels. Northern and eastern districts of Telangana may record daytime temperatures between 38°C and 40°C. Meanwhile, Hyderabad is expected to see maximum temperatures hovering around 37°C to 38°C.

Heatwave Conditions Expected Soon

The situation is likely to change after April 10, when temperatures are predicted to rise sharply. Several districts across the state could experience heatwave conditions, with mercury levels reaching 41°C to 43°C. Hyderabad may also see temperatures climbing up to around 40°C during this period.

IMD Forecast for April 6–9

As per the India Meteorological Department, weather activity will continue in parts of the state between April 6 and April 9. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, gusty winds of 30–40 kmph, and light rainfall are likely in isolated areas.

Districts expected to be affected include Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal, among others.

Hyderabad Weather Details

On April 6, Hyderabad is likely to record a maximum temperature of around 37°C and a minimum of about 26°C. Similar weather patterns are expected to continue for the next few days.

Weather in Andhra Pradesh

Neighboring Andhra Pradesh is also expected to experience comparable weather conditions, with intermittent thunderstorms and rising temperatures in the coming days.

Meteorological Factors

Weather experts point to upper air cyclonic circulations influencing current conditions. One such system is located over the west-central Bay of Bengal near the south coastal Andhra region, while another is present over Rayalaseema. These systems are contributing to the ongoing weather fluctuations.

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