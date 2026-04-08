AP & Telangana Weather April 8, 9, 10: Rain and Heat to Continue

Weather patterns across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are showing a surprising mix of extreme heat and unseasonal rainfall this April. As the saying goes, “what rises must fall,” and this seems to hold true for the current climate conditions—intense summer heat is now being accompanied by unexpected rain spells.

According to the latest report from the India Meteorological Department, several regions in Andhra Pradesh—including Coastal Andhra, Yanam, and Rayalaseema—are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall between April 8 and April 10. Similarly, parts of Telangana may experience scattered showers on April 8 and 9.

Thunderstorms, Lightning, and Gusty Winds Expected

These rain spells may be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and even hailstorms in isolated areas. Wind speeds are likely to range between 30 to 40 km/h during rainfall activity, making conditions unstable at times.

A trough has formed at an altitude of about 0.9 km over Telangana and Rayalaseema, contributing to these changing weather conditions. Satellite observations indicate that cloud cover will increase throughout the day, especially in Telangana, though rainfall chances may remain limited in many areas.

Region-wise Weather Conditions

Telangana:

Cloudy skies are expected throughout the day, with chances of isolated thunderstorms, particularly in northern districts. Some areas may witness sudden lightning showers or even hail.

Andhra Pradesh:

Most regions will experience cloud cover. North Coastal Andhra may receive repeated spells of light to moderate rain, with a possibility of intense short-duration downpours. Coastal belts could see occasional drizzles, while Rayalaseema may remain mostly dry despite cloudy skies.

Heat and Rain Combination Raises Concerns

Despite the rain forecast, temperatures remain high. Maximum temperatures are expected to hover around 37°C in Telangana and between 36°C to 39°C in Andhra Pradesh, with Rayalaseema experiencing the highest heat levels.

Humidity levels differ significantly, with Andhra Pradesh at around 49% and Telangana at a lower 19%. This combination of heat and sudden rain may create uncomfortable weather conditions.

Wind Patterns and Travel Advisory

Wind speeds across Andhra Pradesh are expected to range between 14 to 20 km/h, while Telangana may see winds between 17 to 22 km/h. These conditions may lead to hot winds during travel, increasing the risk of heatstroke. People are advised to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun.

Farmers Advised to Stay Alert

Due to the possibility of sudden rain, strong winds, and lightning, farmers are advised to take necessary precautions to protect crops from damage.

Global Weather Influence Behind Changes

Interestingly, global weather systems are also playing a role. A powerful Category 5 cyclone named “Maila” has formed northeast of Australia, with wind speeds reaching up to 230 km/h. Another cyclone, “Valanu,” categorized as a Category 3 storm, is also active in the region.

Additionally, unusual wind activity in Antarctica—with speeds ranging from 70 to 104 km/h—is contributing to increased cloud formation globally. These developments are leading to higher moisture levels and cloud buildup across Asia, including India.

More Unseasonal Rains Likely Ahead

With the equatorial region becoming more active and cloud formation increasing, meteorologists suggest that more unseasonal rainfall events may occur throughout April.

Conclusion

The current weather pattern in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana highlights a rare mix of extreme heat and sudden rainfall. While the rains may offer temporary relief from the heat, they also bring risks such as thunderstorms and crop damage. Residents are advised to stay cautious and keep track of daily weather updates.

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