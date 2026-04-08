Aamir Khan’s Niece Zayn Marie Khan and Akash Mohimen separated?

Actress Zayn Marie Khan, who is also known as the niece of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, has responded to ongoing speculation about her marriage to Akash Mohimen. While reports suggest that the couple may be experiencing a difficult phase, neither of them has officially confirmed any separation.

Actress calls it a private matter

Recent reports claimed that Zayn has temporarily moved out of their Mumbai residence following relationship issues. When asked about these rumours, the actress chose to maintain silence on specific details. She emphasized that the matter is deeply personal and urged people not to jump to conclusions without knowing the full story.

Rather than addressing gossip, Zayn redirected attention to more pressing issues. She encouraged discussions around the Transgender Bill in India and also highlighted the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, showing her concern for broader societal matters.

Focus remains on career

Despite the ongoing speculation, Zayn continues to stay focused on her professional commitments. She began her acting journey with Mrs Serial Killer and gained recognition for her performance in Monica, O My Darling. She has also been part of popular projects like Made in Heaven Season 2 and Illegal – Justice, Out of Order.

The actress is now preparing for her upcoming film Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha, where she will portray a police officer. The film, which also stars Adivi Sesh, is scheduled for release on April 10, 2026. The trailer has already generated strong buzz, crossing millions of views, and fans have appreciated her intense first look.

Marriage and relationship timeline

Zayn and Akash got married in February 2021 in an intimate ceremony held in Alibaug, Maharashtra. The wedding was a private affair attended by close friends and family, including Imran Khan, who officiated the ceremony.

Their relationship became public after their wedding, and since then, the couple has largely stayed away from the spotlight. Akash, in particular, maintains a low profile, with limited public information available about his personal or professional life.

Reports of a rough patch

According to recent media reports, the couple may not currently be living together, hinting at possible differences in their relationship. However, with no official confirmation from either side, the situation remains speculative.

For now, both Zayn and Akash appear to be handling their personal matters privately, choosing not to engage with public discussions or rumours.

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