Allu Arjun Film AA22xA6: Deepika Padukone’s Role and Shoot Plan Out

The much-anticipated film AA22xA6, starring Allu Arjun and directed by Atlee, is making headlines with fresh updates about Deepika Padukone’s role and shooting schedule.

According to the latest reports, Deepika Padukone will be seen in a fierce and powerful warrior role, which is expected to be one of the most intense characters in the film. Her role is said to be action-packed and crucial to the storyline, adding significant depth to the narrative.

To bring this character to life, the actress has reportedly committed around 100 days for shooting, highlighting the importance of her role in the film. The makers are planning extensive action sequences and high-end visuals to showcase her character on a grand scale.

AA22xA6 is being developed as a big-budget pan-India action spectacle with sci-fi elements, making it one of the most ambitious projects in Indian cinema. The film marks the first collaboration between Allu Arjun and Atlee, which has already created massive buzz among fans.

The shoot is progressing in multiple schedules, with international-level VFX and action teams involved to ensure a high-quality cinematic experience. With its powerful cast, grand scale, and unique concept, AA22xA6 is shaping up to be a major blockbuster in the making.