Allu Arjun’s Luxurious Jubilee Hills Home Inside Pics Go Viral

Allu Arjun owns a stunning and luxurious house in Hyderabad’s upscale Jubilee Hills area, which perfectly reflects his stylish yet simple personality.

The actor’s residence, popularly known as “Blessing,” is estimated to be worth around ₹100 crore and is spread across nearly 8,000 square feet on a large plot. The house stands out with its unique all-white, box-shaped design, giving it a modern and minimalist look.

One of the major highlights of the home is its lush greenery and peaceful surroundings, offering a calm retreat away from the busy city life. The property also features a beautiful swimming pool, spacious living areas, and a large garden, making it both luxurious and family-friendly.

Inside, the house is designed with elegant interiors and minimal décor, with white walls, stylish furniture, and carefully curated spaces. The home includes multiple living areas, a modern kitchen, entertainment zones, and dedicated spaces for children, showcasing a perfect balance of comfort and sophistication.

The residence is not just about luxury but also reflects Allu Arjun’s focus on family life and comfort, as he lives there with his wife Sneha Reddy and their children.

Overall, Allu Arjun’s Jubilee Hills home stands as a perfect blend of modern architecture, luxury, and simplicity, making it one of the most talked-about celebrity houses in Hyderabad.