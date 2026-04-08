Nayanthara Speaks as Wife, Vignesh Shivan Gets Emotional on LIK Event Stage

In a moment that delighted fans, Nayanthara made an unexpected appearance at the pre-release event of Love Insurance Kompany on April 8. Known for maintaining a strict no-attendance policy for film-related events, the actress chose to step onto the stage for a special reason—her husband, Vignesh Shivan.

A Surprise That Turned Emotional

During his speech at the event, Vignesh Shivan lightheartedly mentioned that he couldn’t bring “actor Nayanthara” onto the stage due to her well-known rule of avoiding public film promotions. He jokingly added that she might still come as his wife or as a producer of the film, leaving the audience amused.

Moments later, he glanced backstage and wondered aloud if she had already left the venue—something he hinted happens occasionally. To everyone’s surprise, Nayanthara walked in shortly after, accompanied by members of her team.

Her unexpected entry left Vignesh visibly emotional. The couple shared a warm hug on stage, followed by a sweet forehead kiss, creating a heartfelt moment that quickly became the highlight of the evening.

A Quiet Presence on Stage

When invited to speak, Nayanthara kept it simple. She greeted the audience with folded hands and chose to stand beside her husband rather than deliver a long speech, letting the moment speak for itself.

About the Film

Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) is a sci-fi romantic entertainer directed by Vignesh Shivan. The film stars Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty in lead roles, supported by a talented ensemble cast.

The project is jointly produced by Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studio, backed by SS Lalit Kumar. The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

After facing multiple delays, the film is finally set to release in theatres on April 10, raising expectations among fans.

A Memorable Moment for Fans

Nayanthara’s rare public appearance not only surprised fans but also highlighted her strong personal bond with Vignesh Shivan. While she continues to maintain her professional boundaries, this gesture proved that she is willing to step out when it truly matters.

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