Dacoit Sees Strong USA Pre-Sales With 5,400+ Tickets Booked

The upcoming Telugu film Dacoit, starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, is showing impressive momentum at the box office even before its release.

According to the latest reports, the film has already sold over 5,400 tickets for its premiere shows in the United States, indicating strong interest among overseas audiences.

The advance bookings have generated over $100,000 in revenue across North America, with shows spread across multiple locations. This early response suggests that the film is heading for a solid opening in the international market.

Dacoit is a romantic action thriller and is scheduled to release in theatres on April 10, 2026, with premiere shows planned a day earlier.

The film’s trailer and promotional content have helped build strong buzz, with many praising its gripping storyline and performances. The growing popularity of Telugu films among the overseas audience, especially in the US, is also contributing to the film’s strong pre-sales.

With such promising advance bookings, Dacoit is expected to open on a positive note and could emerge as a successful release if the content connects with audiences.