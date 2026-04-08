Allu Arjun, Atllee New Movie RAAKA Title Released

The suspense is finally over. The makers of Allu Arjun and Atlee’s much-awaited project have officially revealed the film’s title as RAAKA, putting an end to days of speculation.

The announcement, made on April 8 as part of Allu Arjun’s birthday celebrations, came with the powerful tagline “The wait is over. Gear up for #RAAKA!”, instantly sending fans into a frenzy.

Official Reveal Ends Speculation

For the past few days, social media was flooded with rumours suggesting titles like Wildfire and Legacy for the project, popularly referred to as #AA22xA6. However, the official reveal has confirmed that RAAKA is the final title, surprising many fans.

The earlier leaks had created confusion and mixed reactions, but the makers’ grand announcement has now shifted all attention to the film’s actual title and first look.

Massive Buzz Around First Look

Along with the title reveal, the first look poster has generated significant excitement. Fans have praised the intense and powerful presentation, hinting at a high-octane entertainer.

Given Allu Arjun’s massive success with Pushpa: The Rise and Pushpa 2: The Rule, expectations from RAAKA are sky-high. The collaboration with Atlee, known for delivering commercial blockbusters, has further amplified the hype.

Fans Celebrate Big Announcement

The title reveal has become one of the biggest highlights of Allu Arjun’s birthday this year. Social media platforms are filled with hashtags and reactions celebrating the announcement.

While some fans were initially following the leaked titles, the official confirmation of RAAKA has brought clarity and renewed excitement.

A Promising Pan-India Project

The film is expected to be a large-scale pan-India entertainer, combining Atlee’s signature storytelling with Allu Arjun’s stylish screen presence. Though details about the cast and storyline are still under wraps, the title alone has created strong anticipation.

Conclusion

With RAAKA now officially announced, the focus shifts to further updates from the makers. As excitement continues to build, fans can expect more glimpses in the coming months.

The wait is over.

Gear up for #RAAKA ! pic.twitter.com/yzuovTCEpe — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 8, 2026

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