Dacoit Will Definitely Be a Blockbuster, No Doubt: Venkatesh at Pre-Release Event

Actor Adivi Sesh is gearing up to entertain audiences with his upcoming pan-India action romantic thriller Dacoit. The film marks the directorial debut of Shaniel Deo and stars Mrunal Thakur as the female lead, with Anurag Kashyap playing a key role. Presented by Annapurna Studios, the film is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, with Suniel Narang as co-producer.

The teaser, trailer, and songs have already generated significant buzz, raising expectations for the film, which is slated for release on April 10. Ahead of the release, the makers hosted a grand pre-release event in Hyderabad, with Venkatesh attending as the chief guest.

Venkatesh Confident of Blockbuster Success

Speaking at the event, Venkatesh expressed strong confidence in the film’s success. “Everyone thinks I came here for Supriya, but I actually came for my favourite uncle, Suresh. I’m very happy that Supriya has made such a wonderful film under the SS Creations banner,” he said.

He added that the film carried a positive vibe right from the beginning. “The team worked with great passion, aiming to deliver a big hit. I saw Sesh during Panjaa and felt he would become a terrific actor. He has consistently delivered hits since then, and I wish him many more blockbusters. Dacoit will definitely be one too—there’s no doubt about it.”

Venkatesh also praised Mrunal Thakur, stating that this could be her best film yet. “The trailer itself suggests this will be a successful film. Combining intense action within a love story feels very fresh. I’m confident audiences will embrace it.”

Adivi Sesh Calls It a Passion Project

Adivi Sesh said the film was a deeply personal project. “After watching Dacoit on Atmos, I felt extremely satisfied. We poured our heart into it. Many people worked tirelessly to bring this dream to life,” he said.

He revealed that director Shaniel Deo was still working on the film till the last minute. “Even today, he hasn’t slept for days and is finishing work before sending the film overseas. This journey has been intense and emotional.”

Sesh credited producer Supriya Yarlagadda for her unwavering support. “If I’m standing here today, it’s because of audience love. We have given this film everything. In the last two years, we’ve lived and breathed this project. On April 10, you’ll see an honest film and our passion on screen.”

Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Mrunal Thakur Share Their Experience

Actor Siddhu Jonnalagadda extended his support to the team. “Sesh has raised the standard with this film. I’m confident it will be a big success. Mrunal’s performance carries great honesty, and I’m eagerly waiting to watch it,” he said.

Mrunal Thakur shared that the role of Saraswati would remain special in her career. “The story immediately impressed me. Working with Sesh was a wonderful experience. Director Shaniel has worked extremely hard and portrayed my character beautifully. It’s an honour to share the stage with Venkatesh garu,” she said.

Strong Backing from Industry

Actor Sumanth praised producer Supriya’s dedication, calling the film a result of her passion and hard work. Several filmmakers and producers, including Suresh Babu, Swapna Dutt, Naga Vamsi, and others, expressed confidence that Dacoit would emerge as a major success.

Director Rahul Ravindran, who has already watched the film, stated, “The film is शानदार (outstanding). The emotions work brilliantly, and both Sesh and Mrunal deliver exceptional performances. It’s a sure-shot hit.”

A Film Backed by Passion

Producer Supriya Yarlagadda said she always wanted to make a meaningful film under her father’s banner and Dacoit fulfilled that vision. “This project took nearly two years, and every moment was worth it. The entire team worked with dedication to bring out the best,” she said.

With strong industry backing, positive pre-release buzz, and a passionate team behind it, Dacoit heads into its April 10 release with high expectations.