Mrunal Thakur Comments on Ranveer Singh Going Viral

Tollywood actress Mrunal Thakur is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha alongside Adivi Sesh. Amid promotions, the actress opened up about her journey in the film industry and expressed heartfelt gratitude towards Bollywood star Ranveer Singh.

“Ranveer Singh Is My Lucky Charm”

Speaking during a podcast interaction with Ranveer Allahbadia, Mrunal shared how Ranveer Singh played a crucial role in shaping her early career.

She revealed that she had worked with him in a hair brand commercial during the initial phase of her journey. According to her, that advertisement became a turning point, helping her gain recognition among filmmakers.

Mrunal stated that she considers Ranveer Singh her “lucky charm” and believes his presence in her early work contributed significantly to her growth in the industry.

Praise for Ranveer’s Latest Blockbuster

Talking about Ranveer Singh’s recent film Dhurandhar 2, Mrunal was full of praise for his performance. She said that while watching the film, she didn’t see Ranveer Singh as an actor but only the character he portrayed.

She appreciated his dedication and hard work, adding that the film’s massive box office success is well deserved. The movie has reportedly crossed ₹1000 crore within just 20 days and is said to have surpassed the records of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

Gearing Up for ‘Dacoit’ Release

Mrunal is now looking forward to the release of Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha, scheduled to hit theatres on April 10. The action thriller features Adivi Sesh in the lead role, with Anurag Kashyap playing a key character.

The film has already generated strong buzz, and fans are eager to see Mrunal deliver another impactful performance on the big screen.

Conclusion

From acknowledging the support she received early in her career to gearing up for a major release, Mrunal Thakur’s journey reflects growth, gratitude, and determination. With Dacoit set to release soon, all eyes are now on her next big performance.

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