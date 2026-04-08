Allu Arjun Birthday: 5 Must-Watch Films Apart From Pushpa

Tollywood icon Allu Arjun has built a career defined by style, energy, and mass appeal long before his nationwide breakthrough with Pushpa: The Rise and its sequel Pushpa 2: The Rule. While the Pushpa franchise cemented his pan-India stardom, it’s his earlier films—frequently aired on television and dubbed into multiple languages—that gave him an unmatched fan following across regions.

What truly sets Allu Arjun apart is the repeat value of his films. Whether it’s high-voltage action, emotional drama, or effortless comedy, his movies continue to entertain audiences no matter how many times they revisit them. On the occasion of the Stylish Star’s birthday, here’s a refreshed look at some of his most entertaining and rewatchable films.

Race Gurram – A Perfect Commercial Entertainer

Race Gurram remains one of the most entertaining films in Allu Arjun’s career. Directed by Surender Reddy, the film blends action, comedy, and drama seamlessly.

The highlight is undoubtedly the comedy track featuring Brahmanandam, which still enjoys massive popularity. The film’s Hindi dubbed version, Main Hoon Lucky: The Racer, played a crucial role in expanding Allu Arjun’s fanbase in North India. Even today, it’s a go-to film for pure entertainment.

Ala Vaikuntapuramulo – Family Drama with Style

Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, Ala Vaikuntapuramulo is a perfect mix of family emotions and commercial elements. Starring Pooja Hegde alongside Allu Arjun, the film became one of the biggest Telugu hits of 2020.

Songs like Butta Bomma turned into nationwide sensations, while the film’s stylish presentation and emotional core made it a favorite for repeat viewing.

Arya 2 – A Cult Classic Over Time

Arya 2, directed by Sukumar, stands out for its unconventional storytelling. Featuring Kajal Aggarwal and Navdeep, the film initially received mixed reviews.

However, over the years, it has gained cult status. Allu Arjun’s portrayal of a complex and obsessive character remains one of his most memorable performances, attracting a loyal fanbase.

S/O Satyamurthy – Emotions and Values

Another collaboration with Trivikram, S/O Satyamurthy showcases Allu Arjun in a role driven by family values and responsibility. Co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the film connects strongly with family audiences.

Its emotional storytelling and strong dialogues have helped it maintain consistent popularity on television and streaming platforms.

Iddarammayilatho – Style Meets Action

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Iddarammayilatho is known for its slick visuals and trendy narrative. Featuring Amala Paul and Catherine Tresa, the film gained a strong following over time.

Its Hindi dubbed version, Dangerous Khiladi 2, became widely popular, while songs like Top Lesi Poddi showcased Allu Arjun’s exceptional dance skills.

Bonus Pick: Julayi – Smart, Stylish, and Fun

Julayi, also directed by Trivikram Srinivas, deserves a mention for its clever writing and entertaining screenplay. With a mix of humour, action, and memorable dialogues, it remains a fan-favourite even today.

Why Allu Arjun Films Have High Rewatch Value

What makes these films stand out is their ability to balance mass entertainment with emotional storytelling. Even if some scenes may feel exaggerated by today’s standards, the nostalgia, music, and Allu Arjun’s charisma keep audiences coming back.

From intense characters to stylish dance numbers and powerful dialogues, these films reflect the journey of a star who mastered the art of entertaining across generations.

Conclusion

Before the massive success of Pushpa, Allu Arjun had already built a strong foundation with films that continue to resonate with audiences. Whether you’re revisiting them for nostalgia or discovering them for the first time, these entertainers promise a complete cinematic experience.