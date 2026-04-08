Love Insurance Kompany Locks OTT Deal, Digital Release Timeline Out

Love Insurance Kompany (LIK), the upcoming film starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty, is creating strong buzz ahead of its release with a major OTT update.

Directed by Vignesh Shivan, the film is set for a theatrical release on April 10, 2026. It is described as a futuristic romantic drama with sci-fi elements, which has already caught the attention of audiences.

Even before hitting theatres, the film has secured its digital streaming rights. The makers have finalized a deal with Amazon Prime Video, highlighting strong demand for the film in the OTT space.

As per the latest information, the movie is expected to follow a standard theatrical window of about four weeks. After that, it is likely to premiere on the OTT platform in mid-May 2026.

The film also features S. J. Suryah in a key role and is backed by well-known production houses. With music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the movie has already generated positive buzz through its trailer and promotions.

Overall, Love Insurance Kompany is shaping up to be an exciting entertainer both in theatres and on OTT, with its unique concept and strong digital deal adding to the anticipation.