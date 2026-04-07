Ram Charan’s Peddi Release Postponed, Fans Disappointed

Mega fans are left disappointed as Peddi, starring Ram Charan, is likely to miss its planned release date once again.

The film was earlier scheduled to hit theatres on April 30, 2026, after already being postponed from its initial March release. However, the latest buzz suggests that the team is facing delays in post-production work, making it difficult to complete the film on time.

Due to these pending works, the makers are now considering pushing the release further. As per industry reports, Peddi is expected to arrive in June or July 2026, although an official confirmation is still awaited.

The film, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, is a rural sports action drama, and has generated strong buzz among fans due to Ram Charan’s intense transformation and the film’s unique storyline.

Despite the ongoing speculation, the makers are said to be focusing on delivering a high-quality cinematic experience, which is the main reason behind the delay. The team is expected to announce the final release date soon.

For now, fans will have to wait a little longer as Peddi gears up for a bigger and better release.