Allu Arjun’s highly anticipated film with director Atlee, currently known as AA22xA6, is all set for a major update that has fans excited.

According to the latest reports, the makers will officially announce the film’s title on April 8, 2026, coinciding with Allu Arjun’s birthday. This special reveal is expected to be a grand moment, marking the first big step in the film’s promotional journey.

Instead of a regular teaser, the team is planning a unique announcement video packed with high-quality VFX, offering a glimpse into the film’s scale and concept. The video is likely to hint at a sci-fi, parallel universe theme, making it one of the most ambitious projects in Indian cinema.

The film marks the first collaboration between Allu Arjun and Atlee, and is being produced on a massive scale. Bollywood star Deepika Padukone is playing the female lead, adding to the pan-India appeal.

Currently in the production stage, the makers are focusing on delivering high-quality visuals and a unique cinematic experience. More updates, including teaser and release details, are expected to be revealed in the coming months.

With the title announcement scheduled for April 8, expectations are sky-high, and fans are eagerly waiting to see what the team has in store.