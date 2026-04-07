Why Marrying Rashmika Made Vijay Deverakonda Happier

Vijay Deverakonda recently made interesting comments about Coorg (Kodagu) and his marriage with Rashmika Mandanna, which have now gone viral among fans.

Speaking at a public event after their wedding, Vijay praised the beauty and charm of Coorg women, saying he has always admired them. He added that he now feels even happier as he has married someone from that region. His light-hearted comments drew cheers and appreciation from fans.

The actor and Rashmika, who were in a relationship for several years, tied the knot on February 26, 2026, in Udaipur in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends.

After their wedding, the couple also hosted a grand reception in Hyderabad, where many celebrities from the film industry were present to bless them.

Vijay’s recent comments once again highlight the strong bond between the couple. Despite their busy schedules, both stars continue to express their affection publicly, winning the hearts of fans.

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda is currently busy with his upcoming projects, while Rashmika Mandanna is also working on multiple big films across languages.