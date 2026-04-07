Rashmika Shines in Kodava Style at Reception With Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda grabbed attention once again as they made a graceful appearance at a special reception held in Kodagu (Coorg). The couple, known for their strong bond, were seen walking hand-in-hand, delighting fans and guests.

Rashmika stood out in a traditional Coorgi (Kodava) drape, beautifully representing her roots. She wore a rich silk saree styled in the unique Kodava fashion, paired with elegant gold jewellery. Her look was widely appreciated for celebrating regional culture and tradition.

Vijay Deverakonda complemented her perfectly in a simple yet classy traditional outfit, maintaining a balanced and elegant presence alongside Rashmika.

The reception reflected a blend of family values and cultural heritage, with the couple choosing to highlight traditional attire instead of modern fashion trends. Their appearance together, walking hand-in-hand, quickly went viral on social media, with fans praising their chemistry and style.

The event is part of their post-wedding celebrations after their intimate wedding held on February 26, 2026, which followed both Telugu and Kodava traditions.

Overall, Rashmika and Vijay’s appearance at the Kodagu reception turned into a memorable moment, showcasing not just their relationship but also their deep connection to culture and tradition.