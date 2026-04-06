Gold Price Today April 6: Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai and others

According to bullion market experts, a mild decline in international gold prices has provided some details to domestic buyers in India. While prices remained mostly steady over the past two days, global market trends have now led to a slight fall in gold and silver rates across major cities today (April 6, 2026).

This marginal drop is being seen as a positive sign for those planning to invest or purchase jewellery, especially ahead of upcoming occasions.

Gold Prices Today (Per 10 Grams)

Hyderabad

In Hyderabad, gold prices have slightly decreased compared to yesterday.

24-carat gold: ₹1,50,920

22-carat gold: ₹1,38,340

Silver (per kg): ₹2,54,900

Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam

Prices in these Andhra Pradesh cities remain similar to Hyderabad.

24-carat gold: ₹1,50,920

22-carat gold: ₹1,38,340

Silver (per kg): ₹2,54,900

Delhi

The national capital has slightly higher gold prices.

24-carat gold: ₹1,51,070

22-carat gold: ₹1,38,490

Silver (per kg): ₹2,49,900

Mumbai

Mumbai prices are nearly in line with southern markets.

24-carat gold: ₹1,50,920

22-carat gold: ₹1,38,340

Silver (per kg): ₹2,49,900

Chennai

Chennai records comparatively higher gold rates today.

24-carat gold: ₹1,52,170

22-carat gold: ₹1,39,490

Silver (per kg): ₹2,54,900

Bengaluru

Bengaluru prices are similar to Hyderabad and Mumbai.

24-carat gold: ₹1,50,920

22-carat gold: ₹1,38,340

Silver (per kg): ₹2,49,900

Market Insight

The slight decline in gold and silver prices is mainly influenced by international market movements. Experts suggest that fluctuations may continue in the coming days depending on global economic conditions, currency trends, and demand patterns.

Important Note for Buyers

The above-mentioned prices are indicative and do not include additional charges such as GST, TCS, or making charges. Actual prices may vary at local jewellery stores, so buyers are advised to check the final rate before making a purchase.