April 6 Stock Market Holiday or not on Monday?

Investors often check trading holidays before planning their activities. If you are wondering whether the stock market will remain closed on April 6, 2026, here’s a clear update.

Is the Stock Market Closed on April 6, 2026?

The Indian stock markets, including the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), will remain open on Monday, April 6, 2026.

Since there are no festivals, public holidays, or special occasions on this day, it will function as a regular trading session.

Why Markets Remain Open

Stock market holidays in India are usually declared on major festivals, national holidays, or special events. As April 6 does not fall on any such occasion and is also a weekday (Monday), trading activities will continue as usual.

Trading Timings

On April 6, both NSE and BSE will follow their normal schedule:

Pre-open session: 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM

Regular trading: 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM

All segments, including equity, derivatives, and commodities, are expected to operate normally.

Recent Holiday Context

Markets were recently closed on occasions like Good Friday, but since April 6 comes after the holiday weekend, trading resumes without interruption.

Conclusion

There is no stock market holiday on April 6, 2026. Investors and traders can carry out their transactions normally as it is a regular business day.

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