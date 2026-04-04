Gold Rate Today, April 4: Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and more!

Gold prices remained steady while silver witnessed a sharp decline in the domestic market at the close of trading on Friday at the Multi Commodity Exchange of India.

Gold Price Update

Gold prices ended flat at around ₹1,49,650 per 10 grams. Despite remaining stable, the price is still nearly 17% lower than its previous record high of ₹1,80,779 per 10 grams.

Market experts believe that gold could still show a weekly gain of around 2% due to global economic factors, including US job data and ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Silver Sees Major Fall

Unlike gold, silver prices dropped significantly. At the MCX close, silver fell by ₹10,901, which is a decline of about 4.5%, bringing the price down to ₹2,32,600 per kilogram.

This sharp fall has caught the attention of investors, as silver has been more volatile compared to gold in recent weeks.

Why Prices Are Fluctuating

The ongoing tensions in the Middle East, especially involving the Iran and Israel, have impacted global markets. These developments have affected oil supply and caused instability in stock markets, leading to fluctuations in precious metal prices.

Gold Prices in Major Cities (April 4)

Delhi: ₹1,49,220 (24K), ₹1,36,785 (22K), ₹1,11,915 (18K)

Mumbai: ₹1,49,480 (24K), ₹1,37,023 (22K), ₹1,12,110 (18K)

Kolkata: ₹1,49,280 (24K), ₹1,36,840 (22K), ₹1,11,960 (18K)

Chennai: ₹1,49,920 (24K), ₹1,37,427 (22K), ₹1,12,440 (18K)

Bengaluru: ₹1,49,600 (24K), ₹1,37,133 (22K), ₹1,12,200 (18K)

Hyderabad: ₹1,49,720 (24K), ₹1,37,243 (22K), ₹1,12,290 (18K)

Silver Prices in Major Cities (April 4)

Delhi: ₹2,32,520 per kg

Mumbai: ₹2,32,920 per kg

Kolkata: ₹2,32,610 per kg

Chennai: ₹2,33,600 per kg

Bengaluru: ₹2,33,100 per kg

Hyderabad: ₹2,33,290 per kg

Market Outlook

While gold remains relatively stable, silver is showing higher volatility due to global uncertainties. Investors are closely watching international developments and economic data, which may continue to influence price movements in the coming days.

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