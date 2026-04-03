S Saraswathi OTT Release: Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Film Now Streaming

Actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has stepped into direction for the first time with her film S Saraswathi, where she also takes on the lead role. The movie, which was initially titled Saraswathi, hit theatres on March 6, 2026, but received a mixed response from audiences during its theatrical release.

Now Streaming on OTT

After completing its run in cinemas, S Saraswathi has now been released on Amazon Prime Video. Currently, the film is available in Telugu, and additional language options may be introduced in the near future.

Cast and Crew

The film features a strong ensemble cast including Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Kishore, Rao Ramesh, Jiiva, Murali Sharma, and Radikaa Sarathkumar in important roles.

The project has been produced by Pooja Sarathkumar and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, while the music has been composed by S. Thaman.

Audience Expectations on OTT

With its digital release, the film is getting a second chance to connect with viewers. While its theatrical performance was average, its availability on OTT platforms may help it reach a wider audience and gain fresh appreciation.

It remains to be seen whether S Saraswathi will find better reception among streaming audiences compared to its initial run in theatres.