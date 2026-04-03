Rakasa Movie Review and Rating

Directed by Manasa Sharma, Rakasa blends fantasy, horror, and comedy into a lively entertainer with a quirky premise. Headlined by Sangeeth Shobhan and Nayan Sarika, the film may take its time to settle in, but once it finds its rhythm, it delivers an enjoyable cinematic ride—especially in the latter half.

Story Snapshot:

Veerababu (Sangeeth Shobhan), an NRI, lands in a mysterious village with a mission to stop a wedding. However, he soon realizes that the village is plagued by supernatural occurrences tied to ancient beliefs and ominous signs. As events unfold, Veerababu finds himself at the center of a bizarre situation involving sacrifice, destiny, and dark forces.

What follows is a mix of humor, suspense, and fantasy-driven twists that gradually build towards an engaging payoff.

Performances:

Sangeeth Shobhan once again proves his knack for effortless comedy and relatable screen presence. While the role stays within his comfort zone, he brings charm and energy that keep the narrative engaging. His timing and subtle vulnerability work well for the character’s arc.

Nayan Sarika plays a neatly written role that supports the narrative effectively. She adds warmth to the film and shares a pleasant on-screen chemistry with the lead. Though not performance-heavy, she fits perfectly into the film’s tone.

The supporting cast—featuring seasoned actors like Tanikella Bharani, Brahmaji, Ashish Vidyarthi, along with comic regulars Vennela Kishore and Getup Srinu—adds significant value. The comedy track, particularly in the second half, lands well and generates consistent laughs.

What Works:

The biggest strength of Rakasa lies in its last hour, where the film truly comes alive. Once the narrative shifts to the fort backdrop, the storytelling becomes tighter, more focused, and significantly more entertaining.

The fantasy element, though familiar in structure, is presented with a fresh setting that keeps the audience curious. The blend of humor and supernatural elements works effectively, especially when the film embraces its self-aware tone.

The climax portions are particularly enjoyable, with well-placed twists and comic sequences that elevate the overall experience. The film doesn’t take itself too seriously, which works in its favor.

Technical Aspects:

Cinematography stands out, especially in capturing the eerie village and the deserted fort with visual appeal. The production design complements the film’s fantasy setting nicely.

Anudeep Dev’s music is decent, with the background score supporting the mood effectively during key moments. Editing ensures the film maintains a steady pace, particularly in the second half where the narrative flows smoothly.

Verdict:

Rakasa is a light-hearted fantasy entertainer that delivers solid fun where it matters the most. While the initial portions take a bit of time to build momentum, the engaging second half and entertaining climax more than compensate.

With a unique backdrop, dependable performances, and a strong final act, Rakasa turns out to be a satisfying one-time watch—especially for audiences who enjoy horror-comedy with a commercial touch.

Final Verdict: Rakasa is A Fun-Filled Fantasy Ride

Rating: 3.25/5