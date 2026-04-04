Run for Jesus 2026 Rally Sees Pan-India Turnout, Celebrates Easter Spirit

In a remarkable display of unity and faith, Run for Jesus (RFJ), the country’s largest ecumenical Christian rall, was held on Saturday, April 4, 2026, across more than 800 locations in India, drawing participation from both Catholic and Protestant communities.

Organised on the occasion of Good Friday and Easter, the rally proclaimed the message of the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ. Thousands of Christians from diverse denominations took to the streets early in the morning, participating through walks, runs, and vehicle rallies. Waving flags and singing in unison, participants joyfully declared, “Christ is Risen! Indeed, Christ is Risen!”

The event, which began at 6:00 AM, has evolved into a major annual celebration of faith and unity since its inception in 2011 by the Aradhana TV team. Over the years, it has witnessed significant growth, with widespread participation across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and several other states.

In Greater Hyderabad, the RFJ Ecumenical Rally was conducted at over 40 locations, collectively covering nearly 200 kilometres of city roads. The масштаб of participation reflected the growing enthusiasm and collective spirit among the Christian community.

The rally saw the presence of several prominent religious and public figures, including Cardinal Poola Anthony, Archbishop of Hyderabad; Most Rev. Dr. K. Ruben Mark, Moderator of the Church of South India; Most Rev. A. Simeon, Bishop of the Methodist Church of India; and former actress and politician Jayasudha. Several Members of Parliament and Legislative Assemblies, along with other dignitaries and church leaders, also joined the celebrations.

Participants from all walks of life turned out in large numbers, making the event a grand success. The rally not only highlighted the message of Easter but also underscored the spirit of unity among Christian denominations, as communities came together to celebrate their shared faith.