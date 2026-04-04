Sack TTD Chairman BR Naidu Immediately, Demands YSRCP

In a powerful statewide protests on Saturday, on the call of On the call YSRCP president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, YSR Congress Party leaders and cadres conducted special poojas and raised thunderous demands at Sri Venkateswara Swamy temples across Andhra Pradesh, slamming the TDP-led government for shielding TTD Chairman BR Naidu despite grave and unethical conduct, inappropriate behaviour with women, and viral videos that have severely tarnished the sanctity of Tirumala.

Party leaders, including MLAs, former ministers, constituency in-charges, and senior functionaries from places such as Hyderabad, Hindupur, Venkatagiri, Guntur, Prakasam, East Godavari, Krishna, Kurnool, and others, asserted that the presence of such a controversial figure in this hallowed position is harming the sentiments of crores of Hindu devotees worldwide who revere Lord Venkateswara as Kaliyuga Daivam. They strongly criticized Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for shielding Naidu despite widespread public outrage and global criticism on social media, accusing the ruling government of prioritizing personal loyalty over the purity of TTD.

Former Minister Vellampalli Srinivas stated that the ruling alliance, declaring, “B.R. Naidu’s visuals, behaviour and blunders are known to the entire public. This is not Sanatana Dharma. A woman wrote to Chandrababu before the elections not to appoint B R Naidu as TTD Chairman, yet he did it. Why is Chandrababu silent even after the videos surfaced? The government must sack him immediately.”

Women leaders like. Former Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi thundered, “Since B.R. Naidu became Chairman, TTD’s prestige has been declining day by day. Lord Venkateswara himself does not approve of this man. Even a small audio clip made YS Jagan take action against the actor turned politician, but here the videos are out and still no action. Chandrababu claims to worship Ammavaru’s steps, yet protects this man, where is his respect for Hindu Dharma?”

Former MLA Nagulapalli Dhanalakshmi asserted, “The controversial incidents and allegations against B.R. Naidu is damaging the Devasthanam’s reputation and hurting the sentiments of crores of devotees worldwide. The government must respond immediately, remove him and order a full inquiry.” MLC Palavalsa Vikranth Babu and former MLA Vishwasaraya Kalavathi demanded, “B.R. Naidu must resign or be sacked at once. Protecting such a person is a direct insult to Tirumala’s sanctity and to every Hindu devotee.”

YSRCP stated that it will not rest until Tirumala’s sacredness is fully protected and warned the Chandrababu government that continuing to shield BR Naidu will only invite the severe anger of Lord Venkateswara’s devotees across the globe.