Jagan's MAVIGUN Garners Wide Acceptance by People

YSRCP has slammed Chandrababu for his tall talk and lack of substance on the capital city and demanded that he show the development of the region after he assumed office.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, former Minister Vellampalli Srinivas, Devineni Avinash and Malladi Vishnu said Chandrababu has been cheating people in the name of Amaravati.

There has been no development activity in Vijayawada, while construction activity was active during YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s term.

If there is coordination between rail and port, development would be faster, and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Mavigun proposal stands for it, they said.

The Vijayawada West bypass was built by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and Chandrababu, who could not build the Benz Circle flyover and retaining wall at Krishna Lanka, speaking of Amaravati is ridiculous.

If the focus is only on Amaravati, what will happen to other regions, and the exorbitant Rs 2 lakh crore would be a burden on future generations.

The Mavigun concept is being widely accepted by people as it is practical, economic and feasible.

They also highlighted the failure of Chandrababu in handling floods in Vijayawada city and other areas, in contrast to his tall claims.