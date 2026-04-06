TDP Stooped to New Low: Kakani Slams Personal Attacks on YSRCP Leaders

In a sharp attack on the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and its perceived media allies, former minister and YSRCP senior leader Kakani Govardhan Reddy alleged that political discourse in Andhra Pradesh has hit a new low, with personal lives of YSRCP members being dragged into public debate.

Addressing a press conference in Nellore on Monday, Kakani did not mince words, accusing sections aligned with the TDP of resorting to “cheap and objectionable” commentary targeting individuals rather than issues.

“Political Debate Reduced to Personal Attacks”

Kakani said that speaking about the personal lives of YSRCP leaders reflects a disturbing decline in political standards. “They are making disgraceful remarks about personal lives. This shows how low they have stooped,” he remarked, taking direct aim at pro-TDP narratives.

He specifically targeted ABN Andhra Jyothy Managing Director Vemuri Radhakrishna, accusing him of crossing all limits with his writings. “Radhakrishna has completely degraded himself. Women are openly condemning his distasteful articles,” Kakani said.

Fear Driving TDP’s Narrative?

The former minister alleged that the ruling coalition’s aggressive rhetoric stems from fear, particularly after proposals put forward by YSRCP chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. According to Kakani, these proposals have rattled TDP leadership.

“Ever since Jagan made his proposal, the coalition government is nervous. There is visible fear in Chandrababu Naidu,” he claimed.

“Targeting Women for Political Gain”

Kakani further accused the ruling dispensation of attempting to gain political mileage by humiliating women — a move he termed “shameful and dangerous.”

“Trying to benefit politically by insulting women is nothing but a vicious tactic,” he said, adding that such strategies reflect the moral bankruptcy of those in power.

Corruption Fears Haunt TDP?

He concluded by alleging that TDP leadership is worried about its “corruption empire” collapsing under scrutiny. “Chandrababu is scared that his corrupt system will be exposed and dismantled,” Kakani asserted.

The remarks come amid intensifying political tensions in Andhra Pradesh, with both sides increasingly engaging in sharp and personal exchanges — raising serious concerns over the deteriorating quality of political discourse in the state.