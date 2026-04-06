Vega Leela First Look Poster Released

The makers of the upcoming Telugu film Vega Leela have unveiled its first look poster, marking the film’s initial step into the public eye. The project is emerging as one of the interesting new entries in Tollywood.

The poster, featuring a distinctive design, striking colour palette, and stylised title treatment, has sparked curiosity among audiences and generated early buzz around the film.

Vega Leela is written and directed by Ghantasala Naga Vishwanath. The film is being produced under the Splash Color Media Entertainment banner, in association with Sri Lakshmi Manikarnika Productions, Jashreeta Productions, and Ritika Films. Sai Kumar Medi and Jaya Venu Babu are backing the project as producers.

The makers are planning for a theatrical release in August 2026. The music for the film is being composed by G.V. along with Pawan Charan, marking the latter’s debut as a music director. Cinematography is handled by Dileep Kumar Chinnayya.

With its first look itself drawing attention, Vega Leela has managed to create early interest. More details regarding the film’s storyline, cast, and teaser or trailer are expected to be announced soon.