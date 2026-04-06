Therachaapa Releasing in Theatres on April 17, 2026

Therachapa, directed by Joel George and produced by Kailash Durgam under Ananya Creations banner, is all set for a grand theatrical release on April 17.

The movie features Naveen Raj Shankarapu, Pooja Suhasini, and Srilu in lead roles, alongside a strong supporting cast including Rajeev Kanakala, Prithviraj, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Fish Venkat, Jabardasth Ashok, Nagi, Apparao, Rising Raju, Rajesh Bhoopathi, Naga Vamsi, Srinivas Nesa, Chandra, and many more.

The film’s technical team brings together talented professionals. Cinematography is handled by Azeem and Venkat, while the music is composed by Prajal Krish, with background score by M.L. Raja. Editing is done by Raju Bodasingi, and choreography is by Jeevan George.

Therachapa has already generated a strong buzz with its promotional content receiving an overwhelming response. The songs, teaser, and trailer have all been well received, building solid anticipation among audiences.

With the release date now officially locked, the film is gearing up to entertain audiences in theatres worldwide on April 17.