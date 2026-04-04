Amaravati Burden on AP: Chandrababu's Lies Unlimited, Unabated - Sajjala

YSR Congress Party State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Saturday launched a scathing attack on TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him of misleading people on the Amaravati capital issue and repeating “the same old lies.”

Addressing a press conference in Tadepalli, Sajjala said the idea of decentralisation was mocked as a “three-piece game,” even though Amaravati itself lacks clear legal standing. “Chandrababu has already burdened the state beyond its capacity. Now, he has ‘restarted’ Amaravati in a reckless manner and is trivialising the capital issue,” he said.

He reiterated that former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s vision was to create a growth engine that does not burden the public. “From the beginning, Jagan envisioned a capital on around 30,000 acres of government land, accessible to common people and the middle class from across the state, without placing financial strain on the government,” he said.

Sajjala alleged that by 2019, when Naidu demitted office, large-scale corruption and exploitation had taken place in the Amaravati region. “Public money is being siphoned off in the name of the capital. Inflated contracts with fancy names and unnecessary costs have become a tool for exploitation,” he charged.

He further claimed that several cities in Andhra Pradesh were neglected during Naidu’s tenure. Referring to remarks made in Parliament by Renuka Chowdhury, Sajjala questioned why TDP MPs did not condemn her comments on Amaravati. He also alleged that Nara Lokesh had applauded those remarks.

Highlighting Jagan’s commitment, Sajjala said the former CM built his residence and the party’s central office in the capital region, unlike Naidu. “Jagan’s clear stand is that the cost of building a capital should not fall on the people,” he added.

Accusing Naidu and his associates of using Amaravati for “systematic loot,” Sajjala said the YSRCP had never given a caste colour to the capital issue. “Celebrating Amaravati despite an estimated ₹2 lakh crore burden is unjust to other regions. Even government officials and employees ignored calls for such celebrations,” he claimed.

He also recalled Naidu’s past remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging contradictions in his stand. “It was Chandrababu who politicised Amaravati and gave it a caste colour. We are only questioning the corruption there,” Sajjala said.

Taking aim at the financial model, Sajjala criticised the Amaravati bonds, calling it “shameful” that Naidu projected them as an achievement. “When loans were available at 8% interest, he borrowed at 10.3%. Ultimately, it is the people who will bear this burden,” he said.

He further questioned the timeline for Amaravati’s completion. “Naidu himself says the capital will take until 2043. That clearly shows the intent to continue exploitation in the name of Amaravati,” he alleged.

Sajjala also dismissed claims that debt-funded construction would generate sufficient tax revenue. “Spending ₹1 to earn 10 paise, and that too going as concessions to contractors, cannot be called income. What kind of economics is this?” he asked.

He pointed out that only a handful of buildings were being planned while larger questions remain unanswered. “Why aren’t lands in Amaravati being allotted at nominal rates? When will government lands be sold? How long will it take to match Hyderabad-level land values?” he questioned.

Concluding, Sajjala urged people to carefully assess the claims made by both sides. “There is realism in what Jagan says. People must think about whether Amaravati, as proposed by Chandrababu, is truly achievable,” he said.