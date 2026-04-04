Hyderabad Private Schools Violate Half-Day Holiday Order

Concerns are growing among parents in Hyderabad as several private schools and junior colleges are reportedly not following government instructions to operate only half-day classes during the summer season.

With temperatures increasing sharply, many families are worried about the health and safety of children who are being made to stay in schools for longer hours.

Students Allegedly Kept Beyond Permitted Timings

According to some parents, students are being asked to remain in school even after the approved timings. These claims have raised serious questions about whether certain institutions are prioritizing safety guidelines.

In addition, a few private school teachers have stated that they are being asked by management to participate in door-to-door admission drives despite the intense heat, adding to their concerns.

Government Guidelines on School Timings

Earlier, the Telangana Directorate of School Education had issued clear instructions for all schools to conduct only morning sessions starting from mid-March. This step was taken to protect students from exposure to extreme summer temperatures.

As per the official order, schools were expected to run only half-day classes from March 15 onwards.

Non-Compliance by Some Institutions

Despite these directions, reports suggest that a few private schools are continuing with full-day schedules. Some corporate junior colleges are also said to be holding regular and even additional classes during the summer break period.

This situation has led to growing unease among parents, who are urging authorities to ensure strict implementation of the rules.

Parents Demand Strict Action

Parents are now calling for stronger monitoring and enforcement to make sure that all schools follow the prescribed timings. They believe that student well-being should be the top priority, especially during extreme weather conditions.

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