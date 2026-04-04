Telangana Inter 2026 Results on April 12?

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education is expected to release the Intermediate 1st and 2nd year results for 2026 very soon. Students who appeared for the exams are eagerly waiting for the official announcement, which is likely to happen in April.

TS Inter Results 2026 Expected Date

As per recent updates, the TS Intermediate results are likely to be announced in the second week of April 2026. Reports suggest that the results may be declared between April 10 and April 12, although the board has not yet confirmed the exact date and time.

Students are advised to stay alert and keep checking official updates to avoid missing the announcement.

Official Announcement and Key Details

The results will first be declared through a press conference conducted by board officials. During this event, important details such as the total number of students, pass percentage, and overall performance statistics will be shared.

After the announcement, the result link will be activated on official websites, allowing students to check and download their marks memo.

Websites to Check TS Inter Results 2026

Students can access their results through the following official portals:

tgbieht.cgg.gov.in

tgbie.cgg.gov.in

tgbienew.cgg.gov.in

These websites will host the result link once it is officially released.

Steps to Check TS Inter Results 2026

Follow these simple steps to download your marks memo:

Visit the official website of the Telangana Board

Click on the “TS Inter Results 2026” link

Choose your year (1st or 2nd year)

Enter your hall ticket number and required details

Submit the information

Download and save your marks memo for future use

Important Advice for Students

Students should keep their hall ticket number and login details ready in advance to avoid last-minute delays. Due to heavy traffic on result day, websites may slow down, so patience is important.