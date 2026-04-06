Dhurandhar 2 BO: 1,622 Crore WW Gross, Shattering Records

Jio Studios & B62 Studios’ Aditya Dhar directorial DhurandharTheRevenge continues its unprecedented box-office domination, crossing the monumental ₹1,000 Crore nett milestone in India by the end of its third weekend, setting a new benchmark as the biggest Indian blockbuster of all time. With a staggering ₹1,622 Crore worldwide gross, the film has further cemented its position as a global phenomenon, redefining the scale and reach of Indian cinema across markets.

After a thunderous first two weeks, the film has continued its sensational run into the third weekend, recording strong collections across Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, once again demonstrating exceptional hold and sustained audience demand across India and overseas territories. Dhurandhar The Revenge holds the distinction of being the first Indian film to ever cross $25 million in North America and €1 million in Germany.



BREAK-UP (INDIA)

Week 1 Total (8 DAYS) – ₹690.00 Cr

Week 2 Total – ₹271 Cr

THIRD WEEKEND

Day 16 – Friday – ₹23 Cr

Day 17 – Saturday – ₹27 Cr

Day 18 – Sunday – ₹30 Cr

Third Weekend Total – ₹80 Cr

India NBOC – ₹1041.00 Cr

India GBOC – ₹1,228.00 Cr

OVERSEAS – ₹394.00 Cr

GROSS BOX OFFICE WORLDWIDE - ₹1,622.00 CRORES

Dhurandhar The Revenge - Record Run

- Biggest Hindi opener of all time

- Highest paid previews ever

- Biggest opening weekend worldwide

- Highest first week collections

- Highest second week collections

- Fastest film to ₹1000 Crores globally

- Fastest 100, 200, 300, 400, 500, 600, 700, 800, 900, 1000 Cr India nett milestones

- Biggest Indian film ever in overseas markets (within Week 1)

- First Indian film to cross $25 million in North America

- First Indian film to cross €1 million in Germany

- Highest grossing Indian film in North America

- Surpassed Dhurandhar Part 1 overseas lifetime in just 10 days