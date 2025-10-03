YS Jagan to Visit Anakapalle on October 9, Inspect Narsipatnam Medical College Works

YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is set to visit Anakapalle district on October 9. As part of his tour, he will visit Narsipatnam Medical College and inspect the ongoing works.

It may be noted that Narsipatnam Medical College is among the 10 institutions slated to be handed over to private players for development.

Last month, the TDP-led state government announced its decision to develop 10 medical colleges under the PPP (Public-Private Partnership) model. The move sparked massive protests from the YSRCP, which accused the Chandrababu Naidu government of privatizing public healthcare and education.

Announcing Jagan’s tour, YSRCP Uttaranadhra Regional Coordinator Kurasala Kannababu told the media that the party has been strongly opposing the government’s decision.

He accused Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu of weakening the Aarogyasri scheme and privatizing medical colleges simply to deny Jagan credit for establishing them.

Kannababu pointed out that there were only 12 medical colleges in the state before YS Jagan became Chief Minister. Recognizing the need for stronger public healthcare systems after the Covid-19 pandemic wreaked havoc, Jagan had proposed the construction of 17 new medical colleges, he noted.

YSRCP leader and former IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath also criticized Chandrababu Naidu for revoking English-medium education in government schools and now privatizing medical colleges. “The government is willing to spend Rs 2 lakh crore for developing Amaravati. Can it not spend ₹5,000 crore on medical colleges that would benefit the common people?” he asked.

He asserted that the YSRCP would continue to fight until the government rolls back its decision.