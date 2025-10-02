No Dussehra Holidays Extension in AP, Shock to Students, Parents!

The long Dussehra vacation for schools in Andhra Pradesh is set to end as originally scheduled, with classes resuming from 3 October 2025. The state government has not announced any extension to the holidays, disappointing thousands of students and parents who were hoping for an extra day of leave.

Schools across the state had been given an extended break this year, beginning on 22 September and running through 2 October to cover the Navratri and Vijayadashami festivities. Since Vijayadashami falls on 2 October, many families believed the government might grant at least one additional day off to allow children and parents to return from their hometowns and villages without rushing.

In Andhra Pradesh, it is common for families to travel to their native places during the Dussehra break, taking part in temple rituals and spending time with relatives. With festival travel peaking on the night of Vijayadashami, a return to school the very next morning can be challenging, especially for those coming back from remote districts.

However, the education department has confirmed that there will be no change to the previously announced academic calendar. All schools are expected to reopen on 3 October as planned, and no fresh orders for a holiday extension have been issued.

The decision has left many students disappointed, as they had anticipated at least one more day to rest and travel back home. Parents too have expressed concern about the tight schedule, particularly for families returning late at night on festival day.