Ravan Dahan 2025 Timings: City Wise Schedule for the Dussehra Effigy Burning

Dussehra 2025 will be celebrated on 2 October, and one of its most awaited highlights is the Ravan Dahan, the ritual burning of the effigies of Ravana, Meghnad and Kumbhakarna to mark the triumph of good over evil. Traditionally, this event takes place during the Pradosh Kaal, the twilight period after sunset, which this year stretches roughly from 7:08 PM to 9:16 PM.

In many cities, the burning is timed just after dusk. Major centres such as Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Jaipur, Panipat and Kanpur are planning their events between 6:00 PM and 6:30 PM, ensuring the spectacle begins as night falls but still within the auspicious window. Organisers often choose these early evening slots to make it convenient for families and children while maintaining the ritual’s spiritual timing.

However, several cities and traditional venues prefer a later schedule to make the event more striking after dark. In Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan, for instance, the effigies are usually set ablaze after 7:30 PM, often closer to 8:00 PM. The later timing allows for grand light shows, fireworks and cultural performances leading up to the burning. Other large venues across metro cities also adjust towards a post 7 PM slot to align with Pradosh Kaal and ensure maximum audience turnout once the evening settles.

The timing can shift slightly depending on local customs, crowd management and safety planning. Some committees delay the burning if there are extended cultural programs, while others stick to a sharp start soon after sunset to accommodate families heading home earlier.

For those planning to attend, it is advisable to arrive well before the scheduled time, as grounds fill up quickly and traffic diversions often begin hours in advance. Authorities in major cities implement road closures and barricades for smooth movement, and security checks are strict at large venues such as Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan and Jaipur’s main Dussehra fairgrounds.

Whether you watch the flames rise at 6:15 PM in Jaipur or closer to 8 PM in Delhi, the moment remains a powerful symbol of the victory of righteousness over evil. As the giant effigies fall and fireworks light the night sky, communities across India come together to mark the end of Navratri with spectacle, devotion and celebration.