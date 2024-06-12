Viral Video: Why Amit Shah So Serious with Tamilisai?

An interesting incident occurred on the stage during Chandrababu's swearing-in ceremony. It involved BJP senior leader Amit Shah and the party's female leader Tamilisai Soundararajan. Tamilisai Soundararajan, the former Governor of Telangana and a BJP leader from Tamil Nadu, also attended the event. She paid her respects to the BJP dignitaries present on stage and then started to move forward. However,

Union Minister Amit Shah called her back and appeared to be quite serious with her. As Tamilisai was about to say something, Amit Shah interrupted her and seemed to reprimand her. This video has now gone viral on social media.

What exactly happened between Tamilisai and Union Minister Amit Shah? Why did Amit Shah get so serious with her? This has become a topic of discussion on social media.

In the recent Lok Sabha elections, the BJP performed poorly in Tamil Nadu. Both the BJP state chief Annamalai and Tamilisai faced defeat. Following this, it seems that Tamilisai made statements against Annamalai. In this context, many speculate that Amit Shah might have been warning her not to create disputes. The real reason will be clear only if the BJP officially responds to the incident.