Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu heaps praise on BJP, says party promotes hard work

New Delhi, June 12 (IANS) Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief N Chandrababu Naidu took oath as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister on Wednesday amid the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a host of Central leaders and also a galaxy of South superstars including Rajinikanth and Chiranjeevi.

PM Modi giving a warm hug to Chandrababu Naidu, after the latter’s swearing-in as the CM turned out to be the key highlight of the oath ceremony. However, the internet is also abuzz with Naidu’s praise of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the latter’s culture of promoting hard-working party workers and also rewarding them in due course.

A viral video of Chandrababu Naidu, apparently from the NDA meeting where he was elected as the alliance leader in the Andhra Legislative Assembly, shows him showering praise on the new set of ethics, ushered in politics by the BJP.

“This is the speciality of BJP,” Naidu is heard telling party MLAs while recalling an incident on how he was startled to see a common BJP worker becoming Lok Sabha MP.

“He was an ordinary person and common party worker, today he has become a Central Minister,” Naidu said speaking about Srinivasa Varma, who is a BJP MP from the Narsapur constituency in Telangana.

Bhupathi Raju Srinivas Varma was also recently inducted as Minister of State (MoS) in the Modi government and given charge of two ministries - Steel and Heavy Industries.

“I was surprised to see when an ordinary person like him was given a ticket to contest Parliamentary polls and today, he has become a Union Minister,” said Naidu.

He also told the legislators that Srinivasa Varma attended his first meeting and he was briefed on how the latter’s tireless work for the party earned him a place in the Parliament.

“This is what makes BJP different. It is a party that recognises the hard work of all including common workers,” Naidu said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.