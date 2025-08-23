Ahead of Onam, Mona Lisa gets Malayali makeover on Kerala tourism dept's social media accounts

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 23 (IANS) As Kerala prepares for the Onam festivities, Leonardo da Vinci's celebrated Mona Lisa has appeared in an all-new avatar on Kerala Tourism's social media accounts, dressed in a traditional Malayali outfit.

The 'new' image shows the woman of the Renaissance masterpiece draped in Kerala's iconic off-white kasavu saree, her hair adorned with jasmine flowers.

Apart from the cultural makeover, the figure retains the familiar features of the original, most notably the mysterious smile that has captivated the world for centuries.

The campaign, captioned "Kerala Tourism – Timeless. Graceful. Iconic", is part of the department's Onam promotions, inviting visitors to experience the state's grandest festival.

This year, the celebrations begin on August 26 and will conclude on September 5 with Thiruvonam, the most significant day of the harvest festival.

The artificial intelligence-generated artwork has already become a social media sensation, attracting thousands of reactions, shares, and comments across microblogging platforms.

Many praised the innovative idea, applauding the way it blends Kerala's cultural heritage with a globally recognised symbol of art.

The timing of the campaign also recalls a historical episode as on August 21, 1911, the Mona Lisa was stolen from the Louvre Museum in Paris, sparking worldwide shock until it was recovered two years later.

Tourism officials hinted that the campaign's timing was deliberate, drawing attention both to art history and Kerala's festive charm.

Kerala has witnessed a steady surge in domestic and international tourist arrivals in recent years, aided by imaginative marketing and strong digital outreach.

By presenting Kerala through global cultural references, officials aim to enhance the state's position as one of the world's premier all-season experiential tourism destinations.

As Onam ushers in a season of joy and hospitality, the Malayali Mona Lisa has become a graceful symbol of welcome, an invitation to discover Kerala at its festive best.

