Thandel Box Office Collection: 62.37 Cr in 3 Days

The latest cinematic offering, Thandel, has taken the film fraternity by surprise with its remarkable performance at the box office. Helmed by the visionary director Chandoo Mondeti, the movie boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi.

Within a brief span of three days, Thandel has managed to garner an astonishing 62.37 Cr rupees in gross revenue, thereby cementing its position as one of the most successful films in recent times. This remarkable feat has catapulted Thandel to the top of the charts, with the film emerging as the quickest to breach the 60 Cr rupees gross revenue mark.

As the film enjoys its opening weekend success, everyone wants to know whether Thandel can keep its winning streak going for the days to come. The team behind the film seems quite confident that Thandel will keep on mesmerizing the audiences and making money. The team projects that Thandel will collect a gross revenue of 100 Cr rupees by the end of its second week.

While Thandel's Hindi version has received a lukewarm response, the film's overall performance has been commendable. With Bunny Vas at the helm of production and Allu Aravind presenting the film, Thandel has all the makings of a blockbuster.

With the film continuing to be an enchantress at the box office, it is yet to be known whether Thandel will turn into one of the top-grossing films of the year.

