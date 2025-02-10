Chiranjeevi Shocking Comments: Vishwak Sen is from Balakrishna Compound

At the pre-release event of Laila, starring Vishwak Sen, Megastar Chiranjeevi expressed immense pride in the success of Pushpa 2, which has become a massive blockbuster. Speaking before addressing the audience about Laila, Chiranjeevi shared his thoughts on an ongoing debate within the Telugu Film Industry (TFI), particularly around the concept of 'compounds.'

The Megastar referenced a recent video where a journalist had asked Vishwak Sen about his decision to invite Chiranjeevi as the chief guest for the event, considering Vishwak's admiration for Nandamuri Balakrishna and Jr NTR, both part of what is known as the 'Balakrishna Compound.' In response, Vishwak had boldly declared that TFI has only one compound, emphasizing the industry's unity. Chiranjeevi found the response surprising yet insightful.

Reflecting on the industry’s dynamics, Chiranjeevi highlighted the broader impact of a successful film, stating, "When a film becomes a hit, it provides work to countless workers in the industry. Producers who profit from these successes reinvest in the industry, ensuring its growth and providing more opportunities for everyone."

Chiranjeevi’s comments came at a time when rumors about a rift between the Mega and Allu families have been circulating. His remarks served to address these rumors, calling for unity and collaboration within the Telugu film industry.

In his signature style, Chiranjeevi used the platform not only to praise the success of Pushpa 2 but also to advocate for solidarity, reinforcing that the progress of the industry is a collective effort.