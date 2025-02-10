Woman Dies While Dancing at Sister's Wedding; Collapse Video Goes Viral

Cases of people getting sudden heart attacks have become quite common as multiple disturbing instances have emerged of late over individuals getting collapsed while performing a physical activity.

One such terrifying incident has created shockwaves across the internet as a 23-year-old woman from Indore, Madhya Pradesh collapsed while dancing at her cousin’s wedding in Vidisha. The woman, identified as Parinita Jain, could be seen performing to music on stage before falling.

While the full video was not released on the internet, the 11-second clip was heartbreaking to witness. Relatives had rushed her to the hospital but it was reported that she was brought dead. Parinita might have lost her life immediately after collapsing to the ground. Some reports claim that she was immediately given CPR by the people around but she didn’t respond to it.

An MBA graduate, Parinita Jain belonged to Indore’s South Tukoganj. It was also believed that her younger brother also died of a heart issue at just 12. Our prayers and thoughts are with the family of the deceased.

