SS Rajamouli Accused of Torture by Yamadonga Executive Producer

India's legendary director SS Rajamouli is currently busy shooting for Mahesh Babu's pan-world project, a globe-trotting adventure reportedly starring Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran besides the Superstar. Despite no official announcement, the movie has generated intense hype just with the social media posts coming from the maverick filmmaker. With reports claiming that the team will make a formal announcement of the shoot in the coming few days, a troubling clip has started surfacing on social media.

A person named Uppalapati Srinivas Rao, claiming to be Rajamouli's close friend, who also worked as the Executive Producer for Yamadonga, makes serious allegations about Rajamouli torturing him. Srinivas Rao penned a letter to Mettuguda Police officials, where he revealed that he has been friends with SS Rajamouli since the 90s. Srinivas allegedly claimed that a love triangle was the reason for his rift with the director.

In the video that is going viral on social media, Srinivas Rao made strong accusations where he mentioned that Rajamouli was the reason for his being single and that he had no other option but to end his life, owing to Rajamouli's reported torture. U.Srinivas Rao also revealed to the police that he could not produce further proof for things that happened between three people.

If there's a name in the Telugu industry that is known for his clean track record, it is SS Rajamouli. He is highly respected in the industry for his humility always behaving politely and treating media with respect. The director is yet to make a statement over these allegations and the words told by U.Srinivas Rao remain allegations for now.