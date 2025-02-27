‘Beware of fake India Post SMS’, says Rajasthan Police

Jaipur, Feb 27 (IANS) Rajasthan Director General (DG) of Cyber Crime, Hemant Priyadarshi, on Thursday issued an advisory warning citizens to stay cautious and avoid falling victim to cybercriminals who are scamming people by sending fake SMS and links under the name of India Post.

He said that fraudsters send SMS messages claiming that a parcel could not be delivered due to an incorrect address. "The message includes a fraudulent link, directing users to update their address," he said.

He added that, however, clicking the link leads to a counterfeit website that closely resembles the official India Post portal.

“Victims are then asked to enter personal details such as name, address, phone number, and bank details. The criminals may also request an online payment or use the stolen data to hack into the victim’s bank account. To check the status of your mail or parcel, always use the official contact number of India Post: 1800-266-6868 or visit trusted tracking websites,” he said.

He said that cyber criminals send SMS in the name of India Post. “In this SMS, they say that your parcel has not been delivered because the address is wrong. They will give you a link by a fake mobile number and email and say click on it to update your address. As soon as you click on the link, you will reach a fake website that looks like the website of India Post. On this website, they will ask you for your personal information, such as your name, address, phone number and bank details. They will ask you for cyber payment or they can commit fraud by hacking into your bank account using your personal information,” he informed

Director General Cyber Crime said that for information about mail or parcel by Indian Post, you can contact the official number of Indian Postal Service 18002666868.

“If you have the goods and delivery number, then you can use the official website of Indian Post or any third party tracking service. Simply enter your tracking or delivery number on websites and click "Submit" to view your parcel's location and status,” he said.

Meanwhile, India Post has also clarified that it never asks customers to share personal details through links in messages.

“If you receive a suspicious SMS or email, do not click on any links. The Cyber Crime Branch of Rajasthan Police urges citizens to remain vigilant and report fraudulent messages or links immediately to Cyber Helpline: 1930, Cybercrime Website: https://cybercrime.gov.in and nearest Police Station or Cyber Police Station,” the police said.

