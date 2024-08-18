Sreeleela rejects Megastar's big offer: Here is the reason!

Sreeleela took the movie industry by storm with her charm and continuous movies in Tollywood. She started her journey in Tollywood with 'Pelli Sandadi' and got continuous opportunities. She grabbed every chance and released a film every month. But every movie failed in the theatres and to impress the audience. Now, the news of her rejecting an offer with Megastar is going viral.

The actress is currently busy with Telugu and Hindi movies and is taking time to select the correct script. The highly anticipated movie Vishwambhara, starring Megastar Chiranjeevi, is expected to be in theatres next to Sankranthi. Ashika Ranganath, Isha Chawla, Surabhi, and others will play lead roles.

According to sources, Sreeleela was approached for a particular song with Megastar, but the actress rejected the offer, even though the makers had promised excellent remuneration.



